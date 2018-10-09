Barcelona have an issue with a lack of depth at left-back, but reports claim that an unlikely figure in Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno could be seen as the solution.

Aside from Jordi Alba, the Catalan giants only have youngster Juan Miranda as a natural back-up option after opting to sell Lucas Digne this past summer.

In turn, in the event of an injury to the Spanish international, it could certainly leave Barcelona in a difficult position to cover his absence and continue to compete for major honours this season and beyond.

With that in mind, they are considering potential signings to strengthen coach Ernesto Valverde’s options in that department, and according to Mundo Deportivo, one of the names on their transfer shortlist is that of Moreno.

The 26-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season and so perhaps he could be available in a cut-price January deal, or a free transfer in the summer.

Given he has only made one appearance in all competitions so far this season, it doesn’t seem as though Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will miss him all that much, especially with the emergence of Andy Robertson at left-back.

As a result, there could be a fair argument to suggest that the move could suit all parties as although he has been heavily criticised throughout his spell in England for his defensive vulnerabilities, he has previous experience of playing in Spain and certainly impressed for Sevilla.

Time will tell if he emerges as the solution to Barcelona’s problem. as it’s added in the report that Jose Luis Gaya, Juan Bernat and Yuri Berchiche are all possible options too and so the La Liga champions will have to assess them all carefully and make the right decision.