Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly convinced the club have been preparing to replace him as he’s set for crunch talks with Ed Woodward within the next 48 hours.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season, though things picked up last weekend as they came from 2-0 down to win a thrilling game 3-2 at home to Newcastle.

Still, the speculation over Mourinho’s future will not die down as it’s now claimed the Portuguese is concerned United have made plans for his departure after being personally contacted by rumoured candidate to replace him, Zinedine Zidane, according to the Sun.

The Sun’s report goes on to state that Mourinho will now meet Ed Woodward in London for talks over the situation, with the 55-year-old tactician keen for reassurance over his position.

If that is given to him, he will reportedly move on to discussing transfers with Woodward as United surely need to invest more in new players in January.

The squad looks short in defence, though Mourinho has also failed to get the best out of some of his own signings like Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, who did not come cheap.

It will be intriguing to see what the outcome of this meeting is as United fans are forced to keep their eyes peeled for ongoing Man Utd news even during the international break.