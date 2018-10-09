Real Madrid increasingly tipped to seal Chelsea transfer raid after major development

The odds on Eden Hazard sealing a transfer to Real Madrid have been cut by bookies Ladbrokes following the Chelsea star’s recent comments about a potential move.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, with the player himself doing little to dampen that speculation.

Hazard has been one of Chelsea’s best players again this season, lighting up the Premier League with his dazzling displays, but fans won’t have been too pleased to see him saying this yesterday…

Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid,’ Hazard was quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon.’

Following this revelation, the 27-year-old is now odds-on with Ladbrokes to join Real Madrid, having seen his odds tumble from 6/4 to 4/6 in the last 24 hours.

Other top clubs may still be in the running as well, with Ladbrokes listing the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester City as well, though it seems pretty clear Madrid is the big favourite due to the player’s own personal infatuation with the Spanish giants.

Eden Hazard next club odds

Real Madrid – 4/6

PSG – 6/1

Barcelona – 20/1

Man City – 33/1

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “If Hazard’s latest comments haven’t given every Chelsea fan reason to worry, then these latest odds certainly will.”