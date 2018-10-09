‘I think they’ve lost him already’ – Pundit believes Arsenal ace will quit club in summer

Amid ongoing speculation over his future, Craig Bellamy believes that Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsey has already decided that he’s leaving the Emirates.

As noted by The Sun at the end of last month, it had been claimed that talks between the 27-year-old and the Gunners have broken down, thus leading to the likelihood that he will leave.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season and with the above in mind, Arsenal would arguably be better off cashing in during the January transfer window while they can rather than lose the Welshman for nothing in the summer.

Speaking on The Debate, Bellamy believes that Ramsey’s mind is already made up and ultimately he will be leaving north London at the end of the season.

“I think they’ve lost him already – I think he’s gone,” he told Sky Sports. “Come January or the summer, he’ll be going somewhere else. He’ll have a better chance of going to those top-end clubs if he’s on a free transfer.”

As seen with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool, there is an argument to be made that a fresh start elsewhere could in fact help take Ramsey’s career to the next level.

Nevertheless, given the influence that Unai Emery is starting to have on this Arsenal side with their nine-game winning streak in mind coupled with the important role Ramsey could play in it, it seems like it might not be as clear cut that he should move on to further himself.

As noted by the Evening Standard, he may even have the choice of moving abroad to test himself in a new environment with the likes of AC Milan and Juventus interested, but time will tell in the coming months as to whether an exit is the most likely outcome as predicted by Bellamy.