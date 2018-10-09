Juventus eye ambitious midfield targets, duo on radar to bolster Massimiliano Allegri’s squad

Juventus are reportedly looking at strengthening their midfield, and they have two world class individuals in mind to do just that.

The Turin giants sit top of the Serie A table after eight games having won all eight while scoring 18 goals and conceding just five.

Further, they’ve won both their Champions League games thus far, ensuring that they have a 100% perfect record across all competitions with Massimiilano Allegri undoubtedly boasting one of the strongest squads in Europe.

However, according to Tuttosport, they won’t stop there as it’s claimed that Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot are on their radar to bolster their midfield, with either star man capable of adding real quality to that area of the squad.

Pogba enjoyed great success in his previous stint with the Bianconeri, emerging as one of the top midfield talents in Europe before opting to return to Man Utd in 2016.

With that in mind, a return to Turin could potentially get the best out of him on a consistent basis, something that he has struggled with at Old Trafford.

As for Rabiot, the 23-year-old would be available on a free transfer with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, and so given his technical quality and creative class in midfield, he would also be a quality addition if he does indeed arrive at Juventus.

Given the squad that they are assembling, it should be a concern for their rivals across Europe with the Champions League in mind. Further though, having already won seven consecutive Serie A titles, it could spell trouble for their domestic rivals if they continue to strengthen.