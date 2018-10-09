Menu

Manchester United urged to pounce as top manager set to become available imminently

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Some Manchester United fans are urging their club to pounce to replace Jose Mourinho with Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim as he reportedly nears the sack.

The Portuguese tactician has generally impressed in his time with the Ligue 1 club, but his side have made a woeful start to this season.

MORE: Crucial 48 hours: Jose Mourinho concerned over Manchester United future with Ed Woodward talks planned in London

Jardim was linked with some bigger clubs earlier this year, with the Daily Mirror claiming he was one candidate for the Arsenal job, which has since gone to Unai Emery, while Sport claimed he was also a target for the Chelsea job, which has since gone to Maurizio Sarri.

More recently, the Independent have listed the 44-year-old as one of a number of contenders in mind at Manchester United should they decide to sack Jose Mourinho.

That opportunity may now be on for the Red Devils, with journalist Romain Molina reporting that Jardim could be sacked by Monaco in the coming days, with contact made with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry over replacing him.

As noted by our friends at Stretty News, Jardim has not actually given a great account of himself as a potential MUFC manager this season after some shocking form from Monaco.

Leonardo Jardim Monaco

Leonardo Jardim nearing Monaco sack, ideal for Manchester United?

Still, he has done some fine work with the club’s young players in recent times, playing a major role in bringing through talent like Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho and others who have since left the club.

That would be tough for any manager to deal with, but when he had that talent available to him, Jardim had Monaco playing some of the best football in Europe as they won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016/17.

Little wonder then that these United fans now want their club to pounce after a poor start to the season under Mourinho…

More Stories jose mourinho Leonardo Jardim