Video: ‘He was asking for it’ – Man City wonderkid Phil Foden trolls England colleague after sick skill in training

Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden performed an absolutely filthy nutmeg on an England coach during training with the Under-21s.

The 18-year-old midfielder has just earned his first call up to the Three Lions at U21 level, having shone for City in some outings for the first-team this season.

Long regarded as an exciting up-and-coming talent in English football, Foden showed what he’s all about with this lovely piece of skill in the video below.

Tweeting from his official account, Foden insisted the coach in question was ‘asking for it’ as he slowed the footage down and added a lovely bit of Simon and Garfunkel over it, as you do…