Manchester United line up BRILLIANT £90million double transfer after trip to major European capital

Manchester United are lining up a double raid on Jose Mourinho’s native Portugal after club scouts were spotted attending the recent game between Benfica and Porto.

Red Devils chiefs made the trip to Lisbon to watch this big game, according to the Manchester Evening News, and it seems they have two players on their agenda who could both move for relatively cheap.

CaughtOffside understands the duo on United’s radar are promising young Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias, and exciting Porto flair player Yacine Brahimi.

Dias, 21, looked particularly impressive in the game and has been on the radar of top European clubs for some time.

United need to strengthen in defence and CaughtOffside understands an initial offer worth around £60million is in the works.

This would represent far better value for money than the defenders the Red Devils were linked with in the summer, with Toby Alderweireld valued at closer to £75m despite being much older, while Harry Maguire would have cost a similar amount despite clearly having a lower ceiling than Dias.

Brahimi, meanwhile, could move on the cheap, with United hoping a January deal of around £30m can do the job, CaughtOffside have been told.

The Algeria international can otherwise leave Porto on a free in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract.