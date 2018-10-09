Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has had to pull out of international duty with Serbia after a mystery injury.

This has been announced on the Red Devils’ official website, with no further information on what’s happened to the former Chelsea man for the moment.

United say it is not yet known if Matic will be fit to return after the international break when they take on the 30-year-old’s former club Chelsea in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho could certainly do with Matic back in the side after the signing from last summer has proven an important part of the squad since his arrival at Old Trafford.

An experienced winner in the middle of the park who has also operated in defence this season, Matic could be key to helping United earn a big result against their top four rivals Chelsea.

However, the club are also reasonably well stocked in that position due to the likes of Paul Pogba and Fred being options there, while young players like Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay could also get an opportunity in his absence.

In many ways, United fans may be pleased to see Matic being rested over the international break to avoid risking any potentially worse knocks.