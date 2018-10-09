Manchester United ‘expected to smash transfer record to sign in-form assist machine’

Manchester United are among the clubs expected to bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the near future after his superb form in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all also mentioned as being among the youngster’s admirers, with the Daily Mirror saying Dortmund anticipate bids to come in for him soon.

The German giants also hope to command as much as £100m for Sancho, who looks one of the top young talents in world football and one who could go down a similar route to Ousmane Dembele.

The France international cost Dortmund around £10m a couple of years back, but moved to Barcelona for over £100m after just one season.

Sancho cost £8m to sign from Manchester City and looks to have similar potential after topping Europe’s big five leagues for assists this season, with Dortmund expecting to bring in what would be a club-record fee for United or any of the other Premier League clubs mentioned.

Jadon Sancho transfer ideal for Manchester United

The 18-year-old has set up six goals and scored one for Dortmund, and seems an ideal buy for United after their struggles this season.

The Red Devils could do with more in attack at the moment, and Sancho could well be an upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The teenager has just earned his first senior England call-up and it now may not be long before we see him playing his club football in England again.