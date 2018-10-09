Real Madrid compile three-man transfer shortlist worth €125m to bolster squad in January

Real Madrid have hit a poor run of form and it could reportedly force club president Florentino Perez into action in the January transfer window.

Los Blancos have gone four games without a win in all competitions, losing to Sevilla, CSKA Moscow and Alaves while being held to a goalless draw by city rivals Atletico Madrid.

In that run, they haven’t scored a single goal, although injury problems suffered by Isco and Gareth Bale would certainly have had an adverse affect on their attacking threat.

Nevertheless, for a club with their expectations, it simply isn’t good enough and it will lead to increased pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui until he can turn things around.

According to Don Balon, if he is able to survive until the January transfer window, he could be handed reinforcements with Mario Hermoso, Adrien Rabiot and Mauro Icardi tipped to be their priority targets with a total value of €125m in transfer fees.

As noted by Sport, this isn’t the first time that Icardi has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and given his prolific rate of scoring for Inter which has seen him bag 112 goals in 190 games for the club, he would certainly help Real Madrid end their current goalscoring problems.

Rabiot would add creative class and technical quality in midfield as he prepares to become a free agent next summer when his current contract expires, while Hermoso would add a potential long-term solution in defence to add solidity alongside the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

It’s claimed Icardi could be the subject of an €80m bid, Rabiot could cost €30m while re-signing former youth product Hermoso could set Madrid back a further €15m.

Time will tell if the reigning European champions take action in January, although the more immediate concern for Lopetegui will surely be ensuring that results improve and quickly after the international break in order to avoid the sack.