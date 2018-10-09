Real Madrid given major hope of securing incredible £400million double transfer after developments at Chelsea and Tottenham

Real Madrid look to have been given hope of securing the stunning double transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

According to El Confidencial, both players are among the top targets in attack for the Spanish giants after their tough start to the season, which has seen them go four games in a row without scoring.

This follows the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer – a move which increasingly looks a big mistake, especially as so far no truly big name has come in to replace the Portuguese goal machine up front.

Hazard and Kane have both been among the best players in the Premier League for some time and could be an ideal fit, with El Confidencial explaining that Real’s hopes of signing both players look to have been given a boost.

With Hazard, the Belgian is stalling on signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge and has made it clear he’s tempted by a move to the Bernabeu, while Kane is a player who may have to be sold as Spurs could face financial troubles after their poor start in the Champions League, according to El Confidencial.

‘Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid,’ Hazard was quoted in the Daily Mirror yesterday.

‘I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon.’

Back in the summer, the Daily Mail claimed Real were looking at both Hazard and Kane at around £200million each, and it seems likely the pair would still command fees of that size.

That shouldn’t be a big problem for Florentino Perez, who has a history of signing the world’s biggest names during his reign as Madrid president.