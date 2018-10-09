Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a January transfer window move for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, according to sources in Spain.

Cadena SER claim Los Blancos are confident they can persuade Chelsea to sell Hazard for a reduced fee due to his contract situation, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

The Belgium international would be an ideal signing for this Madrid side after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.

Odds have notably been slashed on Hazard sealing a transfer to Real Madrid by Ladbrokes, following the 27-year-old’s comments this week about a move to the Bernabeu being a dream for him.

‘Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid,’ Hazard was quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon.’

Chelsea will surely do all they can to prevent their star player from leaving in the middle of the season, though as long as his contract remains unsigned, the more they may have to consider accepting his sale for a fee lower than they’d ideally like, with the alternative being that he leaves on a free in around a year and a half.