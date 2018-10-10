27-year-old star reveals he will sign a contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has announced he is currently in talks with the club over a new deal, which he expects to sign in the ‘coming days’.

The Spanish full-back has been instrumental in the Blue’s early season success over the last couple of months, helping to drive the team forward with his marauding runs and prowess from set-pieces.

The 27-year-old has been ever-present in Chelsea’s first 8 Premier League games this term, most recently starring in a 3-0 victory against Southampton on Sunday.

Under Italian boss Maurizio Sarri, Alonso has been used as part of a back four in a 4-3-3 system, which has seen him move into a more orthodox left-back position, in contrast to the more central role he played in a back three under former boss Antonio Conte.

This tactical change has allowed the Spaniard to express himself and play to his strengths, which has so far paid dividends for the team during their unbeaten start to the 2018-19 campaign.

According to AS, Alonso spoke to reporters about his plans for the future, revealing that he will sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge imminently.

“What I can say is that I am very calm and very happy at Chelsea,” He said on Wednesday ahead of international duty with Spain.

“The club must also be with me because, although I still have two years left on the contract, they have offered me an extension.

“We are talking about it and the talks to renew are already advanced. If everything goes well, I think I will renew before the end of this month. In the coming days.”

Alonso has been selected by national coach Luis Enrique to play against Wales and England over the next seven days, which will be followed by a return to club duty in the Premier League on October 20, when Chelsea take on Manchester United.

The Spanish defender’s continued presence in Sarri’s starting XI will be crucial for the Blues going into a busy autumn schedule and supporters will no doubt be pleased to hear him pledging his future to the club, given his status as one of the best-attacking wing-backs in European football at the moment.