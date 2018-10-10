Barcelona slap €80M price tag on head of in-form star as Euro giants eye up transfer

Barcelona have reportedly played a price tag of €80M into the head of winger Ousmane Dembele, with French giants PSG eager to bring him to the French capital.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Blaugrana may be ready to take advantage of the current situation surrounding Dembele and cash in on him, and that if a club is to offer Barca €80M for Dembele, the youngster will be sold.

The report notes that PSG may very well make a swoop for the 21-year-old to bring him back to his home country, a move that Dembele would look kindly upon.

Dembele has been in good form for Barca so far this year, with the winger putting in the level of performance we saw him showcase during his days with Borussia Dortmund.

The French international looks so different to the player we saw for Barcelona last year, as he’s been coming up with vital goals in a number of matches so far this year.

Dembele has already scored three match-winning goals so far this year, one of which came against Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup at the start of the campaign.

Dembele clearly has bags upon bags of potential in his locker, and getting rid of him would only be seen as a mistake by some Barca fans, especially if it was for a fee of just €80M.