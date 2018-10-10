Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly prepared to consider a swap deal involving Eden Hazard sealing a transfer to Real Madrid if Marco Asensio moves in the opposite direction.

While such a swap deal makes perfect sense for the Blues, given the potential Asensio has shown in a similar position to Hazard, Sarri’s reported reasoning for wanting the exchange is truly bizarre.

This, according to Don Balon, is down to the Italian tactician apparently not being entirely satisfied with Hazard so far in his time at Stamford Bridge due to his inconsistency.

While this is perhaps an accusation one could have made of the Belgium international in the past, few would argue he’s been one of the outstanding players in the Premier League this season.

Hazard has looked right at home in Sarri’s new-look Chelsea side, playing some of the finest football of his career.

Of course, the 27-year-old’s contract situation is a bit of a worry as he’s yet to renew a deal that’s due to expire at the end of next season.

And the player himself has hinted he’d be tempted to seal a move to the Bernabeu, having been was quoted in the Daily Mirror this week as saying: ‘Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid.’

The longer Hazard goes on without signing a new deal the more sense it might make for CFC to cash in on him or try to land a top talent like Asensio in return.

However, for Sarri to not be satisfied with the club’s star player after his stunning form this season is a big surprise if Don Balon’s report is accurate.