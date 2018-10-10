Coutinho knows of the Barcelona quartet who have a problem with Barca boss Ernesto Valverde

Philippe Coutinho is aware of the four players who, along with midfielder Arturo Vidal, have a problem with current manager Ernesto Valverde.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Brazilian star is aware that all of Carles Alena, Denis Suarez, Malcom and Dembele are all in the same boat as Vidal, as the Chilean himself is not best pleased with his current situation.

The report notes that both Alena and Suarez’s issue with Valverde is in relation to their lack of playing time, and that both Malcom and Dembele feel the Spaniard doesn’t have any confidence in them.

Barca have had a tricky start to the season, as the Blaugrana are currently winless in their last four La Liga outings, with the club dropping nine points in those last four games.

The club are in somewhat of mini crisis, as fans can’t seem to understand why their side are failing to beat sides that they would’ve walked over just a few months prior.

Players like Malcom and Dembele seem to be getting less playing time than they probably want, and with players like Vidal struggling to even come on as a substitute in matches, it seems like Valverde has a lot to answer for.

Should the situation surrounding these four players continue, and Valverde fail to turn the club’s form around, it could the thing that edges him closer towards leaving the club in the near future.

Watch this space…