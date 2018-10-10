Cristiano Ronaldo’s team at agency Gestifute are reportedly in ‘overdrive’ working to combat the current rape allegations against the player.

The Portugal international is one of the world’s biggest names after a hugely successful career at the top level, and the Times detail how key figures at Gestifute are quickly trying to work to repair the potential damage done to his sponsorship dealings.

The Der Spiegel report of a rape claim by Kathryn Mayorga dating back to 2009 looks like it could be potentially very damaging, so it’s little wonder those working with Ronaldo are concerned.

The Times details how Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes may well have set up a photo opportunity for the Portuguese press to get pictures of the 33-year-old out enjoying a romantic dinner with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The mission seems to be to ensure they can boost Ronaldo’s image again, though the Times note how the Las Vegas investigation being re-opened could still be crucial for both the player and his agency Gestifute.