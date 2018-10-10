Former Real Madrid man could be set to deal Los Blancos crucial blow in Paul Pogba transfer pursuit

Zinedine Zidane could be about to hand Real Madrid a crucial blow in their pursuit of Man United and France superstar Paul Pogba.

According to Don Balon, the midfielder has been touted to leave Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, and that Pogba likes the idea of Zidane replacing Jose Mourinho in charge of the Red Devils.

The report also notes that Pogba would be ‘happy’ to remain at United should Zidane end up becoming manager, something that would deal a huge blow to Los Blancos’ hopes of bringing in the 25-year-old.

Don Balon have noted previously that Real are keen on signing Pogba, so hearing this news will certainly not be music to the club’s ears.

There most likely isn’t a single Real fan out there that isn’t a fan of Zidane given what he’s done for the club as both a player and manager, but denying the club a chance at signing Pogba will surely put him in the bad books for some.

Pogba has somewhat struggled with life under Mourinho since moving to the club in 2016, and a chance of manager may be just the ticket he needs to spark his United career into life.

Zidane moving to United would be a double blow for Real, as it would see their former boss take charge of one of their European rivals, as well as dealing a cruel blow to their hopes of signing Pogba in the near future.

Worrying times for Florentino Perez and Co…