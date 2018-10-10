Manchester United are reportedly set to open contract talks with Jesse Lingard in the coming weeks in a bid to tie him down at Old Trafford.

The England international has been a valuable member of the first-team in recent times and the club want to signal his importance to them by getting him to agree fresh terms with a pay rise on his current £100k-a-week deal, according to the Metro.

Lingard came through United’s academy and took some time to really establish himself as a starter for the Red Devils.

However, last season the 25-year-old really burst into form under Jose Mourinho, who deserves some credit for his improvement after so often being quite harshly stereotyped as a manager who only works with big names and big-money signings.

Lingard, though, is a local lad who’s really shown remarkable progress in the last year or so thanks to getting more opportunities from Mourinho, who has also shown his willingness to use academy players like Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay in his time at Old Trafford.

Lingard’s improvement must be one of his most satisfying achievements in the job so far, with the player an important contributor of goals, assists and general work rate, whilst also being a big fan favourite due to his bubbly personality.