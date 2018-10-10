Manchester United offered chance to beat Juventus to £62million transfer of Golden Boot winner

Manchester United could reportedly be offered the chance to seal the transfer of James Rodriguez as his future with Bayern Munich is up in the air.

The Colombia international is on loan at the Allianz Arena from Real Madrid, where he fell out of favour in the first-team towards the end of his time with the club.

According to Don Balon, Rodriguez’s agent Jorge Mendes is now in talks over selling the South American to Juventus, though a move to the Premier League is next on his agenda if this doesn’t work out.

Rodriguez has been linked with United on a number of occasions in the past so it would make sense if Mendes, who has strong connections with the Red Devils, representing their manager Jose Mourinho and a number of their players, tried to engineer a move for Rodriguez to join as well.

The 27-year-old could no doubt improve this struggling United attack right now, either as an upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez in attacking midfield, or on players like Juan Mata and Paul Pogba further back.