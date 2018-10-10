The next Ryan Giggs? Manchester United wonderkid with ‘sweet left foot’ singled out with HUGE praise

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has been highlighted by the Guardian as the most exciting academy player at Old Trafford.

The prolific forward with ‘a sweet left foot’ has made it into the Guardian’s prestigious Next Generation 2018 list, among many other of the biggest talents coming through in the Premier League.

Greenwood recently signed his first professional contract with United and looks to have a bit of everything to his game.

Fans will hope this means the stylish attacker can soon make a breakthrough into the Red Devils’ first-team, just as so many of the club’s academy players have down the years.

Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes were among the most successful to make a big impact in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and players like Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have also done well in more recent times.

This recognition of Greenwood’s talent looks a real compliment to the 17-year-old, who will no doubt be one to keep an eye on in years to come.