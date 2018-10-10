Manchester United and Barcelona handed major transfer boost after Real Madrid development

Manchester United and Barcelona will probably both be quite pleased for differing reasons to hear that Real Madrid are reportedly not interested in pursuing the transfer of Paul Pogba.

According to Stretty News, Madrid have cooled their interest in the France international, making either a stay at United or a move elsewhere more likely at the moment.

Tuttosport were recently among the numerous outlets to link Pogba with Barcelona, and that certainly seems an ideal move for the player himself if he is to leave Old Trafford.

The Catalan giants are arguably more in need of signings in midfield anyway, with Real well stocked in that department and lacking a superstar name up front after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus in the summer.

Barca, meanwhile, have lost the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta in recent years and struggled to replace them, with Pogba potentially fitting in well in that kind of creative role for the club, so could benefit from having less in the way of competition for his signature.

The 25-year-old hasn’t really been handed that kind of freedom in a more conservative-minded Jose Mourinho side, so could relish the prospect of a move if an offer came in.

United, however, will hope a lack of interest from Real means the high price Pogba would likely cost could also put off other top clubs from swooping in.