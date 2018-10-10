Manchester United intensify transfer talks ahead of potential £35million bid for treble winner

Manchester United are reportedly pursuing the transfer of Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, who could move for a bargain fee.

Don Balon claim the Red Devils have recently intensified talks over bringing the experienced Spain international to Old Trafford and would be prepared to pay around £35million for his services.

The report notes how Alba is yet to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp, meaning he could potentially move for a bargain fee in the near future.

While United already have Luke Shaw at left-back, Alba could no doubt be seen as a significant upgrade due to his experience of winning major honours, which many of this current squad at United lack.

Jose Mourinho is known for his fondness of battlers and winners, and Alba is up there with the best after a hugely successful career with Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

The 29-year-old formed a key part of that legendary Barca side that won the treble in 2014/15, and is also a Euro 2012 winner with his country.

Shaw may have been in good form for United this season, but he has in general struggled to both stay fit and perform consistently for much of his time at the club, so a more reliable defender like Alba coming in could be wise for MUFC if they truly want to move forward.