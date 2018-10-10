Real Madrid to push ahead of Man Utd & Barcelona in transfer by meeting star’s £70m asking price

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to beat the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona to the transfer of Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong by meeting his £70million asking price with the club.

This is the claim of Spanish source Don Balon, who state Los Blancos are eager to replace some of their ageing midfield players like Luka Modric with younger blood.

De Jong, 21, looks one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment and well worth the reported £70m investment it seems Madrid are prepared to put in.

While Don Balon also mention Real’s rivals Barcelona as suitors for the Netherlands international, ESPN have also recently linked him as a target for Manchester United as well.

This makes sense given both clubs’ needs in midfield, with Barca needing to secure long-term replacements for the recently-departed Andres Iniesta, while Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets aren’t getting any younger either.

United, meanwhile, have made a poor start to the season and could surely benefit from bringing in De Jong as an upgrade on players like Ander Herrera and Andreas Pereira, who don’t look like being regulars under Jose Mourinho any time soon, while Fred hasn’t yet hit top form since being signed in the wake of Michael Carrick’s retirement at the end of last season.