Real Madrid are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of Manchester City contract rebel Raheem Sterling as an alternative to Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who report that Sterling’s situation is of interest to the Spanish giants as they monitor his contract talks with City.

As noted by the Mirror, Real have long been linked with a move for Hazard as he also seems to stall on signing a contract extension with his current club.

Both would be fine additions at the Bernabeu due to Madrid’s current goal-scoring woes after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.

Sterling, 23, played a major role in City winning the Premier League title last season but could soon be available on the cheap as the Mirror report he’s yet to agree terms on a new deal, with his current £180,000 a week contract due to expire in 18 months’ time.

It’s easy to imagine the England international may well be a cheaper and more realistic option for Los Blancos due to Hazard being more of the stand-out star at Chelsea by comparison, whereas Pep Guardiola has numerous big names to choose from in that area, with Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez also top class options.

Sterling is also younger and perhaps has more potential to score goals due to his pace and good positioning to get in behind defences.