Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to use Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez in a deal in order to bag a cheaper transfer of Inter Milan and Argentina forward Mauro Icardi.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the player’s price tag has encouraged the Spanish giants to make a swoop for the 25-year-old, and that the player has a release clause in his deal with Inter which stands at around €110M.

MORE: Real Madrid compile three-man transfer shortlist worth €125m to bolster squad in January

The report then states that Los Blancos may be set to include to Vazquez in an offer for Icardi, and the winger may be included in a deal in order to drive down the €110M price tag that the Inter star has.

Vazquez has found himself out of favour at Real since the arrival of Julen Lopetegui in the summer, something we’re sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting given how useful he was to the club during Zinedine Zidane’s reign.

The 27-year-old has only managed 102 minutes in 7 league appearances this season, a total that we’re sure the player himself is far from satisfied with.

Last year, Vazquez made a total of 53 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants, games which saw his total of minutes accumulate to around 2800.

Icardi is one of the best strikers on the planet, and given how Real have performed in front of goal this year, the Argentine’s signature may be just the one the club need to get them out of their current goalscoring crisis.

The team from the Spanish capital haven’t scored in any of their last four games in all competitions, a problem that Icardi would definitely be able to solve should he move to the Santiago Bernabeu.