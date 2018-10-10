Real Madrid targeting transfer swoop for €65m Tottenham starlet in January

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Davinson Sanchez from Spurs when the transfer window re-opens after Christmas.

Los Blancos have endured a difficult start to the 2018-19 campaign and are currently in the middle of a four-match winless run in all competitions.

The European champions look short of ideas going forward and surprisingly vulnerable at the back, even with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane marshalling the back four.

According to Don Balon, club president Florentino Perez wants to bring in defensive reinforcements in January and he is particularly keen on Tottenham centre-back Sanchez.

As Don Balon reports, the Columbian defender is valued at €65 million and at 22 years of age still has the best years of his career ahead of him. At Spurs, the young starlet regularly features in the heart of defence alongside either Toby Alderweireld or Jan Vertonghen, but when both men are fit he does usually find himself on the fringes of the team.

That being said, his quality is undeniable, with a strong physical presence, pace to burn and composure in possession to rival even the very best defenders in the Premier League.

Jesus Vallejo serves as the main understudy to Ramos and Varane in Madrid, but Don Balon states that Perez does not have full confidence in the 21-year-old, which could open the door for Sanchez to usurp him in the pecking order at the club.

Expect this story to develop in the coming months, particularly if Madrid continue to struggle in their pursuit of silverware on all fronts this season.