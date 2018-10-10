Real Madrid star sends surprise message to club over signing Chelsea’s Eden Hazard

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly given his club the message not to prioritise a transfer for Chelsea attacking midfielder Eden Hazard.

In a face-to-face meeting with club president Florentino Perez, Ramos is said to have told him the club are sufficiently stocked in that area of the pitch and to go after an out-and-out centre-forward instead, according to Don Balon.

The report lists the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Isco as the players mentioned by Ramos as reasons not to go after Hazard, though this seems puzzling given the Belgian is surely an upgrade on all of them.

Hazard looks to be in the form of his life at the moment after making a great start to life under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 27-year-old would surely therefore be an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Madrid attack as the team struggles for goals since losing their talisman to Juventus in the summer.

Ramos may well be right that the club should go after a striker as well, but there certainly seems room for Hazard in Julen Lopetegui’s side.