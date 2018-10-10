Tottenham talisman is Real Madrid’s primary transfer target in 2019

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, who are making him their top priority in the January window.

The Danish star has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League over the last few years, with his exceptional range of passing and technical ability in possession which has helped drive Spurs into the Champions League.

The 26-year-old joined the club back in 2013 from Ajax and has since gone on to make over 200 appearances, scoring an impressive 57 goals.

Under the stewardship of Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, Eriksen has developed his all-around game to emerge as Tottenham’s most important player and he was again ever-present for the team at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

An injury against Brighton back in September has stalled his progress, however, when the transfer window re-opens after Christmas Real Madrid are poised to swoop for his signature, as Cadena Cope reports.

According to Sport English, Los Blancos have made Eriksen their primary transfer target in January, as they line-up a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, who at 33 years old is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Madrid are in the middle of a winless run which stretches back four games in all competitions and seem to be struggling to replicate the form in front of goal which has seen them win three Champions League titles in succession.

Eriksen certainly has the quality and experience to add real depth to Julen Lopetegui’s current squad and as he approaches his prime years there is every chance that the Denmark international will improve even further.

However, Spurs will be unlikely to sanction any deal lightly – given his talismanic status at the club – and with Pochettino’s men fighting for silverware in the coming months, any offer from Madrid would have to be astronomical in order to secure Eriksen’s services in the near future.