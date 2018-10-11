AC Milan transfer news: €30m price-tag for midfield target, agent rules out exit for key ace

AC Milan have reportedly been informed that it will take €30m to prise Leandro Paredes away from Zenit St. Petersburg in January.

The Rossoneri have a lack of quality depth in midfield, with coach Gennaro Gattuso continuing to rely heavily on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie so far this season.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Next target eyed after €35m+ Lucas Paqueta deal

In order to compete on multiple fronts and win major honours, there is a strong argument that they need more in that department to ensure that they do so.

According to Calciomercato though, it won’t be cheap as it’s claimed that Zenit want €30m in January if they are to allow Paredes to leave with Inter also said to be interested.

The 24-year-old is a classy operator in midfield, while he has experience of playing in Italy previously during spells with Chievo, Roma and Empoli.

He has bagged two goals and four assists in 14 games so far this season, and with his preference being the more defensive midfield role, he could be an alternative to Biglia or Kessie if he were to join Milan.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia claimed on Wednesday that the Italian giants have secured a deal for Lucas Paqueta to arrive in January, and so it would seem as though the club is certainly prioritising the midfield.

While that involves potential incomings, a possible outgoing has been ruled out as the agent of left-back Ricardo Rodriguez has spoken on the future of his client.

The Swiss international has been a key figure since arriving at the San Siro last summer, and despite the arrival of Diego Laxalt this past summer to offer competition, his agent has insisted that he has no intention of going elsewhere while also praising Gattuso for the relationship that they share.

“He wants to stay at Milan, he is very happy. Renewal? The important thing is to have a great season, then in the future we will see,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

Perhaps criticised at times for his lack of confidence and urgency on the pitch, there is no denying that the 26-year-old has been a solid acquisition overall.