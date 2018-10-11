AC Milan transfer news: Next target eyed after €35m+ Lucas Paqueta deal

AC Milan are reportedly wasting little time moving on to their next transfer target after it was claimed that a deal is imminent for Flamengo’s Lucas Paqueta.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri are said to be on the verge of securing the Brazilian starlet in a deal worth €35m plus bonuses, with his arrival expected in January once the deal is made official.

The 21-year-old will be a crucial addition to add quality and depth in midfield, perhaps alternating with Giacomo Bonaventura in the more attacking role in the trident alongside the likes of Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie.

Given coach Gennaro Gattuso continues to rely heavily on that trio this season, coupled with a lack of quality alternatives to rotate, it’s an area of the squad that needed to be addressed.

It’s now claimed that Milan may not stop there either, as Calciomercato report that the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport notes that after the €35m+ deal for Paqueta is wrapped up, sporting director Leonardo has already decided that he wants Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey next.

The Welshman will be available on a free transfer next summer as it stands with his current contract set to expire, and so it could be a sensible balance in the market from Milan given that they’re set to spend big on Paqueta.

Coupled with the fact that there is a strong argument to be made that Ramsey’s style of play will suit the Italian game really well given his technical quality, creative class and attacking threat with runs into dangerous areas, it could be another great signing for Milan.

However, time will tell if they win the race to secure his signature, as while Sky Sports noted last month that contract talks have broken down with Arsenal, The Sun report how Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool are all also interested in the 27-year-old.