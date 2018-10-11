Jose Mourinho ready to change Manchester United star’s position to boost the form of two players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could reportedly consider using Alexis Sanchez in a more central position more often after his struggles at Old Trafford.

The Chile international has been a notable flop for United since his high-profile January move from Arsenal, and it’s pretty clear something needs to change – and fast.

According to Bleacher Report, United could experiment with his position a bit more, with Sanchez having struggled badly after being used mostly on the left-hand side of the team’s attack.

The report states Sanchez could be used either off the main striker or even in place of Romelu Lukaku, which would also have the added benefit of allowing the Belgian striker more time to rest after being used a huge amount since he moved to Old Trafford.

Mourinho has not had much in the way of backup up front for Lukaku, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney both leaving the club in quick succession.

If Sanchez playing centrally can get him back to his best and also allow Lukaku more opportunity to be fresh and fully fit for games he’s involved, it could well be a game-changer for this struggling Red Devils attack.