Bizarre role for Barcelona summer signing suggested to solve Ernesto Valverde issue

It’s been a struggle for Barcelona’s summer signing Malcom so far this season, as he has failed to establish himself in coach Ernesto Valverde’s line-up.

The 21-year-old has made just two appearances so far this season, totalling 25 minutes of playing time as he has failed to make a breakthrough.

While he struggled with an injury prior to the international break, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s given more opportunities by Valverde when domestic action resumes later this month.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, they’ve suggested that the Spanish tactician could solve two issues with one move by using the attacking ace as a left-back.

On one hand, it could actually be a sensible move. Beyond Jordi Alba, the Catalan giants don’t have any experienced depth available in terms of a natural option and so if he were to suffer an injury, youngster Juan Miranda would likely be pushed into action.

Naturally left-footed and able to attack like Alba does on the left flank, Malcom could be a decent alternative, but there is no suggestion that he would be prepared defensively for such a role given he’s been an attacking player throughout his career.

That could in turn make him more of a liability than a strength, while it’s unclear as to whether or not he would even be willing to make that change in order to get into the team.

With that in mind, it could ultimately lead to further problems, and so it’s perhaps wise that Valverde looks to Miranda if necessary, or better yet, Barcelona look to address the issue in January or next summer and bring in quality and depth at left-back after allowing Lucas Digne to leave this past summer.

It’s a bizarre but slightly understandable suggestion from Mundo Deportivo, but it’s surely unlikely to be followed by Valverde…