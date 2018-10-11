Chelsea fail with five attempts to tie star down to new contract as he’s confident of landing dream transfer

Chelsea have reportedly failed with five attempts to tie Eden Hazard down to a new contract and prevent him sealing a transfer away amid interest from Real Madrid.

That’s according to Spanish publication Marca, who rather worryingly claim the Belgium international is now confident he can back his club into a corner and get the move to the Bernabeu that he wants.

The report explains that while Hazard is not looking to force a move in the way that his old team-mate and fellow countryman Thibaut Courtois did, he does seem confident CFC will eventually buckle.

Hazard’s current contract is due to expire at the end of next season and before too long Chelsea will surely have to accept he’s not going to renew.

Marca certainly suggest he has no plans to do so, with the 27-year-old then being in a strong position as the Blues will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2020.

Real Madrid could certainly do with what Hazard offers after losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and with the team failing to score in their last four matches this season.

For all the qualities of the likes of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio, it’s just not clicking for Julen Lopetegui’s side at the moment and it’s little surprise they could be targeting a world class forward like Hazard to improve their fortunes.