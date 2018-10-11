€60million star house hunting in Barcelona after picking them over Man City or Real Madrid transfers

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly preparing to choose a transfer to Barcelona over other clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who add that the youngster is even planning for his move to the Nou Camp by house hunting in Barcelona.

De Ligt would no doubt be a fine signing for Barca or any top club, with Don Balon reporting he’s likely to move for around €60million, such is the potential he’s already shown in his short career so far.

The 19-year-old looks one of the best defensive prospects in the game and surely has it in him to shine for an elite European side, with another Don Balon report this week claiming he was seen by Real Madrid as the ideal long-term replacement for club captain Sergio Ramos.

One can well imagine he’d also be similarly great as a successor to Vincent Kompany at City, who could perhaps do with more consistent performers over the likes of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, if the latest from Don Balon is to be believed, it seems the Dutch starlet is heading to Barcelona, like many top young Ajax players before him.