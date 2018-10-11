Man Utd could reportedly step up their pursuit of two defensive targets, with updates speculated on Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Hernandez.

As noted by The Independent, there was huge frustration for Jose Mourinho this past summer in that he couldn’t add defensive reinforcements to his squad.

Given the Red Devils have conceded 14 goals in just eight Premier League games so far this season, it appears as though the Portuguese tactician may well have had a valid point and is now suffering as a result of the lack of movement.

Nevertheless, the counter-argument to that could be that he’s signed Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof since taking charge and so has been backed in that department already. Coupled with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, he seems to have plenty of options.

As noted by The Sun though, they could be set to receive a transfer boost as it’s reported that Alderweireld has revealed he hasn’t made any progress over a new contract with Tottenham, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

With that in mind, it could perhaps strengthen United’s case to try and sign him next year, whether it’s on a free in the summer or perhaps in a cut-price deal in January if Spurs don’t wish to lose the Belgian international for nothing.

Meanwhile, the Metro add that Man Utd are reportedly willing to double Hernandez’s current wages at Atletico Madrid, although his €80m release clause could yet cause an issue in terms of the two clubs reaching an agreement on a transfer fee.

Seemingly more comfortable at left back, it’s suggested that the 22-year-old could also play in a central position too which could be ideal for Mourinho. Time will tell though whether or not either pursuits end in a signing, as the United boss may well be sceptical after missing out on his preferred targets this past summer.