Man Utd are reportedly set to hold ‘showdown talks’ with Juan Mata as he continues to edge closer to leaving the club on a free transfer next summer.

The 30-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular, but he has shown his importance again so far this season with two goals and an assist in seven appearances.

However, with this current contract set to expire at the end of the season, question marks remain over his future at Old Trafford, and it has been suggested that the risk of him leaving is very real.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils want ‘showdown talks’ with the Spaniard, but although he’s eager to stay in Manchester, it’s suggested that negotiations with his father over a new deal could prove to be difficult and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached.

It ultimately seems to centre around whether or not the former Valencia playmaker will have a prominent role at Man Utd and will feature regularly, which are fair demands for a player of his quality and at this stage of his career.

If there is an inability to offer guarantees on that point, then perhaps an exit will become the most likely outcome and Jose Mourinho will run the risk of losing one of his senior and more experienced stars who remains a key part of his plans on and off the pitch.