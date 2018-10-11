Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris may not be having the best season for his club, but watch the video clip below of a truly stunning triple save for the French national team tonight.
The Spurs shot-stopper shows lightning reflexes to keep out three efforts from Iceland players from close range and keep the score at just 1-0 at the break.
This follows Lloris’ awful error in Spurs’ recent defeat to Barcelona, as well as a drink-driving charge, as reported by the Guardian.
Still, this video shows once again that there can be no question the 31-year-old is up there with the very best in the world in his position on his day…
Hugo Lloris ?? !!!pic.twitter.com/ed36X8fuAc
— Cenk (@ForzaYids) October 11, 2018