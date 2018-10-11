(Photo) Manchester United unveil new celebrity fan on Instagram

Manchester United appear to have unveiled music star Kanye West as their new celebrity fan in a photo post on Instagram.

The Red Devils uploaded an image earlier today of 41-year-old musician sporting a Man Utd jacket and looking a little glum.

United captioned the post with: “International break got us like…”

West is one of the biggest names in the music industry and it’s pretty good publicity for United in the States if he is indeed a follower of the Red Devils.

That said, it means he shares all our frustrations at the tedium of the international break as we wait for the real football to come back.

Or this image could just as easily be captioned “Watching United this season got us like…”