Leonardo Jardim speaks out after Monaco sack

Former Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has spoken out after being sacked by the Ligue 1 club.
The 44-year-old Portuguese tactician was a big success with Monaco as he won the title in 2016/17 playing an attractive brand of attacking football.
His youthful side also reached the Champions League semi-finals that season, with big names like Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho rising to prominence under his coaching.
The Independent only recently linked Jardim as a potential candidate for Manchester United if they sack Jose Mourinho, and it’s easy to imagine he’ll be back at a big club before too long.
The coach did fine work at Monaco under difficult circumstances, having had to sell a number of his best players since winning that title just over a year and a half ago.
However, there’s no doubt the start made by the French giants to this season has been poor, and it’s little surprise they decided to make a change.
Still, Jardim was classy as ever in his statement from his official Twitter page, speaking out on his exit and sending a message to the club’s fans…
Une grande histoire se termine…
C’est un honneur d’avoir représenté l’AS Monaco.
Merci pour l’opportunité, merci pour le soutien, merci pour l’affection
Monaco et ses chaleureux supporters resteront à jamais dans mon cœur. Je souhaite le meilleur à l’AS Monaco.
Daghe Munegu ! pic.twitter.com/SICaHqT64o
— Leonardo Jardim (@leonardojjardim) October 11, 2018