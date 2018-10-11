Leonardo Jardim speaks out after Monaco sack

Former Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has spoken out after being sacked by the Ligue 1 club.

The 44-year-old Portuguese tactician was a big success with Monaco as he won the title in 2016/17 playing an attractive brand of attacking football.

His youthful side also reached the Champions League semi-finals that season, with big names like Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho rising to prominence under his coaching.

The Independent only recently linked Jardim as a potential candidate for Manchester United if they sack Jose Mourinho, and it’s easy to imagine he’ll be back at a big club before too long.

The coach did fine work at Monaco under difficult circumstances, having had to sell a number of his best players since winning that title just over a year and a half ago.

However, there’s no doubt the start made by the French giants to this season has been poor, and it’s little surprise they decided to make a change.

Still, Jardim was classy as ever in his statement from his official Twitter page, speaking out on his exit and sending a message to the club’s fans…