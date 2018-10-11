Liverpool injury news: Boost for Jurgen Klopp, star to return vs Huddersfield

Liverpool are in line for an injury boost as it’s reported that Adam Lallana will be available for selection when they face Huddersfield Town after the international break.

The 30-year-old has managed just three minutes of playing time so far this season, as a groin injury has kept him sidelined since the middle of September.

SEE MORE: Liverpool bid to sign Manchester United transfer target given boost due to Jose Mourinho uncertainty

While competition for places is fierce at Anfield, there’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to get his injured stars back available, especially given the way that the fixture list gets busier in the coming weeks.

The Merseyside giants face Huddersfield, Red Star Belgrade and Cardiff City in the space of a week, before taking on Arsenal, Red Star and Fulham over another seven days after as the fixture schedule really begins to ramp up.

With that in mind, they’ll be desperate to have all the quality and depth available as possible, as The Times report that Liverpool could get a boost with Lallana set to return against Huddersfield when the international break draws to a close.

Given his nightmare with injuries in recent years, it’s suggested that Liverpool have been very sensible in terms of managing his issue as they’ve ensured that he’s had extra time in training to recover properly before being asked to return to action.

In turn, that should hopefully now see him avoid any further setbacks, and he’ll hope to make his case to regain his spot in the starting line-up, or at the very least make a positive impression off the bench when called upon.

While he has struggled to make a positive impact due to his injury troubles in recent times, Klopp will surely be delighted to have an extra quality option at his disposal if required.