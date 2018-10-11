Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic certainly put on a show for watching Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho this evening.
The 23-year-old, who has long been linked with the Red Devils, pulled off an outrageous assist for his national team Serbia in their win over Montenegro.
Watch the video below as Milinkovic-Savic flicks the ball into the path of Aleksandar Mitrovic to score his side’s second of the night.
This skill shows just how talented Milinkovic-Savic is and why the Sun claimed recently that Mourinho would be at this game to scout the player in person, along with defender Nikola Milenkovic.
Milinkovic-Savic assist for Serbia tonight ? #serbia #milinkovicsavic pic.twitter.com/dnFbZOqX60
— Mark (@UtdAlexis) October 11, 2018
With Paul Pogba struggling to hit top form this season, the Independent recently claimed Milinkovic-Savic was Mourinho’s preferred target to replace him.
Don Balon have since reported that the Serbia international wants out of Lazio, who would likely ask for around €75million for his signature.