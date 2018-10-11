Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly asked Florentino Perez for three big-name transfers to boost this squad after a difficult start to the season.

The players on Lopetegui’s wish list are Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

And according to Don Balon, only two of those three names would ideally be brought in at the Bernabeu, with one of Neymar or Mbappe to play alongside Kane in a new-look attack.

If Real could pull that off it would no doubt be a stunning piece of business to help them replace the hugely influential Cristiano Ronaldo up front after his summer move to Juventus.

The Portugal international is one of Madrid’s best ever players and one of the finest goal-scorers of all time, so will no doubt prove a tough act to follow.

However, with two signings coming in, one in the Neymar or Mbappe mould to play out wide, and Kane coming in as more of an out-and-out striker, between them they could just about be enough to fill that void left by Ronaldo.