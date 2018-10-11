Real Madrid set to accelerate €45m signing, could give Julen Lopetegui boost

Real Madrid are reportedly set to push the signing of Brazilian starlet Rodrygo forward and try to snap him up in January as opposed to the summer.

The 17-year-old is busy making quite the impact this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 34 appearances.

As noted by AS, he is scheduled to complete a €45m move to Real Madrid next summer, but it’s now suggested that they could bring that forward and look to take him to the Bernabeu in January.

Whether or not that would result in an immediate prominent role in coach Julen Lopetegui’s plans remains to be seen, but clearly it would suggest that Los Blancos are eager to get him to Europe sooner rather than later.

It comes amid a poor run of results for the reigning European champions who are now winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering defeats to Sevilla, Alaves and CSKA Moscow while being held to a draw by city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Perhaps the biggest concern in that run is that they haven’t scored a single goal, albeit Lopetegui hasn’t been helped by injury issues suffered by the likes of Isco and Gareth Bale.

With that in mind, perhaps that is what has sparked the reported desire to bring in Rodrygo sooner than initially planned, but it’s a risk in itself to expect the youngster to come in and make that significant of an impact on his arrival with compatriot Vinicius Jr unable to do so himself having made just two brief La Liga appearances so far this season.