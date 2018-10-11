Menu

Video: Arsenal wonderkid scores beauty on England U21 debut and these Gooners are loving it

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson continued his fine start to the season with a sublime goal on his debut for the England Under-21s.

Showing superb imagination to flick in with a close-range back heel, Nelson is showing just what a talent he can be for Arsenal, following on from his fine form on loan at Hoffenheim.

The 18-year-old became part of the Arsenal first-team last season, but still looks some way from being a regular starter.

Still, if he carries on like this it might not be too long before he forces his way into the plans of Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Here’s a video clip of Nelson’s goal, with some tweets from excited Arsenal fans who enjoyed the moment…

