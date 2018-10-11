Video: Arsenal wonderkid scores beauty on England U21 debut and these Gooners are loving it

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson continued his fine start to the season with a sublime goal on his debut for the England Under-21s.
Showing superb imagination to flick in with a close-range back heel, Nelson is showing just what a talent he can be for Arsenal, following on from his fine form on loan at Hoffenheim.
MORE: Unai Emery has two-man Arsenal transfer shortlist to replace Aaron Ramsey
The 18-year-old became part of the Arsenal first-team last season, but still looks some way from being a regular starter.
Still, if he carries on like this it might not be too long before he forces his way into the plans of Gunners boss Unai Emery.
Here’s a video clip of Nelson’s goal, with some tweets from excited Arsenal fans who enjoyed the moment…
What a goal from @ReissNelson9 as he marks his @England U21 debut with a cheeky finish. ? (? @btsportfootball) pic.twitter.com/67soVIGrvG
— The Offside Rule (@OffsideRulePod) October 11, 2018
Reiss Nelson just did this 20 minutes into his England u21 debut. What a prospect. pic.twitter.com/s7LYq4ZykW
— Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) October 11, 2018
Well done Reiss Nelson well played and great goal.#onceagooneralwaysagooner #yagunnersya #GoonerFamily https://t.co/sWiZf2Od7P
— gunnergal-1 (@afc1gunner) October 11, 2018
Reiss Nelson goal has made my night a little bit better ??
— ? (@b4ilrt) October 11, 2018
Reiss Nelson cheeky goal #U21EURO
— Jenny Silcott (@GoonerJen18) October 11, 2018
MY BOYYYYYY
— Ben?? (@ReissNelson48) October 11, 2018
Get in Reiss Nelson my son!, can't wait to have him in the first team squad next season for Arsenal??
— Nathan Minas (@MinasNathan99) October 11, 2018
Nelson!!
— Andy's Arsenal Youth (@AndyAndya873) October 11, 2018