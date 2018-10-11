Unai Emery has two-man Arsenal transfer shortlist to replace Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has reportedly set his sights on two transfer targets in Miguel Almiron and Hector Herrera to replace Aaron Ramsey if he leaves the Emirates.

As noted by Sky Sports last month, contract talks between the Welshman and the Gunners are said to have broken down, thus paving the way for an exit next summer as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Whether Arsenal opt to cash in during the January window to avoid losing him for nothing or allow his deal to run down remains to be seen, but Emery may well face a difficult task of trying to replace the 27-year-old.

Ramsey has been a key figure since joining the club in 2008, going on to make 338 appearances for the club to this point while winning three FA Cups.

However, the time for his exit might be approaching and in the event that he does leave, the Evening Standard claim that Emery may well opt to sell Ramsey in January and use those funds to target either Almiron or Herrera.

The latter is undoubtedly the more experienced of the duo given his stint with Porto, but Almiron has made a big impact in MLS this season by scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 33 appearances.

With that in mind, he could be considered the ideal replacement for Ramsey to replace his goals and creativity in the final third, and so it appears as though Arsenal are indeed planning for life without the Welshman.

Currently on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions, the more immediate focus for the Gunners and Emery will be to avoid off-the-pitch distractions disrupting their momentum to ensure that this season, if it is to be Ramsey’s last in north London, is a successful one.