Worrying for Liverpool: Klopp injury concern over key figure on international duty

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a fresh concern over Naby Keita after it was suggested that he trained alone while on international duty on Wednesday.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 23-year-old gave the Reds a scare after being stretchered off against Napoli in their Champions League clash last week.

While he was quickly given the all-clear after further tests were carried out, he even returned to action and played over 60 minutes against Manchester City last weekend.

The Guinea international has made 10 appearances for Liverpool since his summer arrival, and he remains a key figure for the Merseyside giants in terms of what he can offer the side which is something different to his teammates.

However, there is now seemingly fresh concern over his fitness, as seen in the tweet below, as it has been suggested that he didn’t train with the rest of the group while on international duty with Guinea on Wednesday.

Whether that was as a precaution or otherwise is unclear, but the fact that he trained away from the group is a concern in itself as it suggests that something isn’t quite right.

With that in mind, Klopp will undoubtedly be hoping that he returns to Merseyside without a fresh issue, and that he can soon get back to full fitness and have a positive influence on Liverpool on a consistent basis.

For now though, the Reds may well have to remain concerned over his fitness and injury issues, albeit the situation will no doubt become clearer when he returns to Melwood next week.