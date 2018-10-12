Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has publicly addressed his situation at the Emirates, and has revealed when he expects to move on.

The 27-year-old has gradually established himself as a fundamental figure for the Gunners, making well over 300 appearances for the club since arriving in 2008 while playing a part in winning three FA Cups during that stint.

However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Welsh international has now revealed that it’s ultimately the club who have seemingly pulled the plug on a renewal which suggests that he will leave next summer.

Based on his comments below though, he doesn’t envisage leaving in a possible cut-price deal in the January transfer window, which makes sense from Arsenal’s perspective in order to avoid losing him for nothing, as he has suggested that he will see out the season and hope to leave on a positive note.

“I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “We thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case.

“So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season, and I’ll leave the rest with the club now.”

As noted by the Metro, Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea are all linked with making a move for the midfield ace, while a move abroad could also be a possibility with the Evening Standard reporting that both AC Milan and Juventus hold an interest.

With those reports in mind, it would appear as though he won’t be short of options if he does leave Arsenal, which seems like the most likely scenario now based on his comments above as he has opted to go public and essentially reveal that the Gunners are the reason behind his expected departure.