Alexander-Arnold praises Liverpool teammate as ‘one of the best in the league’

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has dubbed his Reds colleague Joe Gomez as a ‘mini-Virgil’ after his displays for the club this season.

Virgil Van Dijk has partnered Gomez in the heart of Liverpool’s defence for much of the 2018-19 campaign and the Dutchman has enhanced his already sterling reputation with his strong leadership of the back four.

However, his 21-year-old teammate has also been given a lot of credit, breaking through as a first-team regular ahead of Dejan Lovren after impressing with his astute positional sense, tenacity out of possession and ability on the ball.

Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have completed the defensive line-up for Jurgen Klopp’s men on a regular basis and the former is excited by the progress Gomez has made in such a short amount of time, insisting he is now ‘one of the best in the league’.

“He’s [Gomez] showing this season he is a top player,” Alexander Arnold told Liverpool’s official website on Friday.

“At a young age, he’s one of the best in his position in the league. That takes some doing, so that’s credit to him especially with the setbacks he has had.

“He has an immense hunger and drive to keep succeeding, going forward and getting better. You see that every day in training with the way he applies himself.

“The relationship he has forged with Virgil has really helped him. He probably looks up to Virgil as a bit of a role model. It’s like he’s a mini-Virgil at times!”

Gomez is in line to start for England against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League this evening, which could be another great opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.

The Three Lions are also set to face off against Spain on Monday but after that Gomez will return to club duty with Liverpool, along with Alexander-Arnold who was also included in Gareth Southgate’s latest squad.

Both men are enjoying a stellar start to the 2018-19 campaign, helping the Reds to the summit of the Premier League table and with Huddersfield up next away from home, club supporters will hope they come back from international duty fully fit and raring to go once again.